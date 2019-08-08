Reliance May Set up Global Logistics Hub in MP After Ambani, Kamal Nath Hold Talks

Bhopal: Reliance Group is planning to set up a Global Logistics Hub in Madhya Pradesh as a part of Kamal Nath government’s push for exploiting industrial development prospects within the state, an official said here.

A discussion took place between chief minister Kamal Nath and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Wednesday after which, the MP chief extended an invitation to the tycoon to invest in new technology in the state.

“This will boost trade and employment opportunities in the state,” Nath said, adding that the venture would benefit both the state and the investor.

According to the govt official, Ambani said Jio data is used in Madhya Pradesh more than it’s used in South Korea or UK, and that the network could be further channeled in fields like crimes against women, crime investigation and control.

Like Amazon and Walmart, the Reliance group could also set up a Logistics Hub in Madhya Pradesh, the official quoted the chairman as saying. The group has already established the same facility in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“Reliance is willing to invest in battery manufacturing for energy storage sector and MP is on top priority for this,” Ambani said. He was replying to Nath’s statement that MP could be a center of horticulture, food processing, data processing and energy processing.

The industrialist added that MP could emerge as a hub for horticulture and food processing, a move which would benefit farmers in the state.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.