Reliance Sets up Country's First Coronavirus-dedicated Hospital to Fight Epidemic

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited on Monday said a hospital run by its CSR arm has readied India's first 100-bedded facility at one of its hospitals in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said it has set up the dedicated hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Seven Hills Hospital. It includes a negative pressure room that helps to prevent cross-contamination and helps control infection.

"All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices," said the company in a statement.

It said the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing. "This will quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients," said the company.

It has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali and handed it over to district authorities, while B Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing, added the statement.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

