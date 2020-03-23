Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Reliance Sets up Country's First Coronavirus-dedicated Hospital to Fight Epidemic

The dedicated hospital has been set up in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Seven Hills Hospital. It includes a negative pressure room that helps to prevent cross-contamination and helps control infection.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Reliance Sets up Country's First Coronavirus-dedicated Hospital to Fight Epidemic
File photo of Reliance Industries Ltd.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited on Monday said a hospital run by its CSR arm has readied India's first 100-bedded facility at one of its hospitals in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the company said it has set up the dedicated hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Seven Hills Hospital. It includes a negative pressure room that helps to prevent cross-contamination and helps control infection.

"All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices," said the company in a statement.

It said the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing. "This will quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients," said the company.

It has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali and handed it over to district authorities, while B Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing, added the statement.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram