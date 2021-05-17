Reliance to Provide Free Fuel Upto 50 Litres Every Day for Vehicles on Covid-19 Duty in Rajasthan

Reliance Industries Ltd has written a letter to the Rajasthan government committing free diesel and petrol upto 50 litres every day for all vehicles that are on covid-19 duty.

“Deepeing its engagement to strengthen the Covid fight, Reliance will provide free fuel to emergency response vehicles in all government and private hospitals in the state of Rajasthan carrying covid-19 patients or persons to be quarantined and vehicles carrying medical oxygen," said the state government in a statement.

This facility will be available at 109 Reliance petrol pumps across the state. The initiative will be valid till June 30, 2021.

This comes a week after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over rise in fuel prices after the completion of assembly elections in five states.

He said the Central government should reduce the tax on petrol and diesel and give relief to the “already troubled” people.

Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on the COVID-19 situation in the states and the union territory, government sources said.

He has been regularly speaking to chief ministers to take stock of the pandemic’s situation in states and union territories.

India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here