Reliance to Provide Rs 10 Lakh to Families of Off-Roll Employees Who Died of Covid-19

Expressing solidarity with employees amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Wednesday announced the company will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the grieving family members of all off-roll employees, who have succumbed to the virus.

Ambani in a statement said, “Some of us are struggling to cope with the deeply painful loss of our precious colleagues, family members, and loved ones who have succumbed to Covid-19.”

“Reliance stands with each one of you in this hour of grief. To all bereaving families of any off-roll workforce member working for the group, who has succumbed to Covid-19, Reliance is extending the following support:

A lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakhs directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family. This contribution will be made through the Reliance Foundation."

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here