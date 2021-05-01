Reliance to Ramp up Oxygen Production to Meet Daily Need of 1 Lakh Patients for Free

Amid a surging second wave of Covid, Reliance Industries (RIL) has ramped up the production of oxygen to produce 1000 metric tons per day and meet 11 per cent of the country’s oxygen demand. Reliance has rallied its resources to meet the daily need of over 1 lakh people every day.

“RIL ramps up production of medical-grade liquid oxygen from near zero to 1000 mt per day free of charge. (It is producing) 1000 mt of oxygen to meet the needs of over 1 lakh people every day on an average,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is personally supervising the production and transportation process in Jamnagar. Earlier this month, Reliance had supplied over 15,000 mt of oxygen free of cost, helping nearly 15 lakh patients.

It had also airlifted 24 ISO containers for transporting Oxygen, creating an additional 500 mt of transportation capacity for India.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, Reliance was not a manufacturer of medical-grade liquid oxygen. “However, RIL engineers quickly reconfigured and optimised current operations – designed for Refining and Petrochemicals grade oxygen – to produce high-purity medical grade oxygen,” the statement stated.

The oxygen manufactured by the company would be provided free-of-cost to several states across the country to bring immediate relief to over 1 lakh patients on a daily basis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, Reliance has supplied over 55,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen across the country.

In order to overcome the transportation bottleneck, Reliance has made smart logistical modifications to rail and road transport; and converted nitrogen tankers into transport trucks for oxygen.

“Our country is going through an unprecedented crisis. We at Reliance Foundation will continue to do everything we can to help. Every life is precious. Our plants at our Jamnagar refinery have been repurposed overnight to produce medical grade liquid oxygen that is being distributed across India. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow countrymen and women. Together, we will overcome these difficult times,” Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

