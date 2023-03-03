Reliance to Set Up 10 Gigawatt Solar Energy Project in Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani at Investors’ Summit

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his group will be investing in Andhra Pradesh to set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023, Ambani said under the determined and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now become the fastest growing economy in the world.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 GW of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said.

He further said Reliance has invested over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in its KG D-6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines.

#APGIS2023 Sri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD #Reliance Industries Ltd. congratulates the Govt. of #AndhraPradesh for building a dynamic state and says that the state will emerge as a leading destination in India's growth story. #APGlobalInvestorsSummit #AdvantageAP pic.twitter.com/d0oWHYuxqQ— Advantage AP Official (@Advantage_APGov) March 3, 2023

Today the natural gas produced by Reliance in KG D-6 basin was fuelling the country’s clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of its gas production.

“This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story,” he said.

According to him, the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed by the end of 2023 throughout the country.

The sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University is hosting the two-day investors’ summit, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 13 crucial sectors identified by the government.

The venue has five massive halls and each hall will host different events such as government-to-business (G2B) meetings, seminars, and meetings. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries, including China and US, are attending the event, a government press release said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but of the globe.

“We have proximity to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are a very progressive state. Most of all we have a stable government and dynamic leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We have a beautiful city like Vizag. AP has moved in EoDB with continuously topping thrice. The dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but as a globe," Reddy said.

