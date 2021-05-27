Reliance to Vaccinate All Its Present, Retired Employees in Biggest Inoculation Drive by a Corporate

Reliance Industries Limited is set to kick off a free of cost inoculation programme, in what will be the biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive by any corporate in the country. The company aims to vaccinate all its employees and their family members with at least the first shot by June 15.

The RIL has chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate over 1.3 million employees, associates, partners (such as BP, Google etc) and their family members in 880 cities across the country completely free of cost. After the Centre gave its nod to private organisations to purchase vaccine for their employees, RIL bought vaccines from both Serum Institute (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

The definition of family has been expanded to include spouse, parents, grandparents, parents-in-law, eligible children and siblings. Besides, the vaccination drive is not limited only to the current employees, but to its retired employees and their family members.

All eligible employees and their family members will need to register on the Cowin platform, following which they can book slots on RIL’s online healthcare platform Jio Healthhub for their chosen location.

Its vaccination programme, which is part of the government’s workplace vaccination policy, will be delivered at RIL’s Occupational Health Centers (OHC) at Jamnagar, Vadodara, Hazira, Dahej, Patalganga, Nagothane, Kanikada, Gadimoga, Sahdol, Barabanki, Hosphiyarpur, Reliance hospitals and partner hospitals across 800+ cities with hospitals such as Apollo, Max, Manipal.

Some employees and their family members who have already got vaccinated will be fully reimbursed for the expenses. More than 3.30 lakh employees and family members have already been vaccinated with the first shot.

The employees of RIL and its group companies including store-level staff at nearly 13,000 Retail and Jio stores will also be vaccinated under this programme.

Its employee vaccination programme has commenced at Mumbai and its manufacturing locations, and will start in the other major cities and state capitals by next week. This will be followed by other cities where RIL and partners employees are based, with tie-ups with partner hospitals and clinics already in place.

RIL’s rapid and extensive vaccination planning will not only make its staff and their families safer, it will also substantially reduce the pressure on public health systems and help India counter the pandemic challenges more effectively.

Disclaimer: (News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

