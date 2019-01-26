English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Relief and Rescue Operation During Kerala Floods Theme of Indian Navy Tableau
The Navy's efforts in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during operation 'Madad' in Kerala was showcased wherein a Dhruv helicopter was shown conducting rescue from a roof top.
The theme of the Indian Navy Tableau was the Relief and rescue operations by the Defence forces during the Kerala floods.
New Delhi: Relief and rescue operations by the Defence forces during the Kerala floods were the theme of the Indian Navy Tableau that rolled down the Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade.
In keeping with the Indian Navy's theme for the year 2019, "Indian Navy-Mission Deployed and Combat Ready", the tableau illustrated the combat potential of the multi-dimensional Indian Navy of the 21st Century.
The Navy's efforts in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during operation 'Madad' in Kerala was showcased wherein a Dhruv helicopter was shown conducting rescue from a roof top.
The tableau also featured state of the art assets like MiG-29K multi role fighter, Rukmani Satellite, Boeing P81 Maritime Patrol aircraft, Kolkata class Ship and Kalvari class submarine.
The devastating floods in Kerala last year claimed hundreds of lives and rendered scores of people homeless. The Indian Navy conducted a 14-day-long rescue operation in the flood-hit southern state and rescued a total of 16,005 people during 'Operation Madad', launched on August 9 for assisting the state administration and undertaking disaster relief operations.
The Defence forces were involved in several daring rescue acts such as air-lifting a pregnant woman and winching up a two-year old which won them widespread appreciation.
In addition to the rescue of the marooned area, 10 air sorties amounting to 15 hours of flying were undertaken by various naval aircraft, mainly for air dropping of relief supplies, especially food and medicines.
India on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city's centrepiece boulevard — in presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.
India on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city's centrepiece boulevard — in presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
