Relief for Consumers: No Hike in Power Tariff in Gujarat for 2019-20

The order said the number of slabs in residential tariff was reduced to simplify the present structure and energy charges for lift irrigation were also brought down by 30paise per unit.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:April 25, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: In a big relief to electricity consumers in the state, the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) has said that there would be no power tariff increase for the financial year 2019-20 since no such hike was requested by distribution companies.

The GERC, in its order issued on Wednesday, said there would be no increase in power tariff for consumers of state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) and Torrent Power Limited (for Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar and Surat areas).

The order further stated that the number of slabs in residential tariff was reduced from five to four to simplify the present structure and energy charges for lift irrigation were brought down by 30paise per unit.

“In the process of simplification of tariff structure for residential category, the number of slabs are reduced from 5 to 4. Slab of 100- 200 units and 200-250 units are merged into one slab of 100-250 units. Due to this, there will be reduction of 10paise/unit in energy charge for the consumption falling under earlier slab of 200-250 units. This change is also carried out for consumers of Torrent Power Limited - Surat area. This will result into total relief of Rs 5.31 crore to the residential consumers of Gujarat,” read the GERC order.

“In order to promote lift irrigation from surface water sources for agriculture purpose, energy charge is reduced from Rs 1.80/unit to Rs 1.50/unit. This will give relief of Rs 71 lakh to such category of farmers of Gujarat,” said an official.

The regulatory body also said that during 2017-18, all the discoms in the state achieved remarkable reduction in losses.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
