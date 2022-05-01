Relief for Delhi After Hottest April? IMD Says Heatwave to Abate in Capital, Northwest India from May 2

Some respite may be in store for Delhi, northwest and central parts of India after experiencing the hottest April in 122 years. The IMD said heatwave conditions were likely to abate from over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, southern Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and eastern Rajasthan after Sunday.

Soaring temperatures have led to some cities and towns in these regions becoming among the hottest in India, with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and above. The Met, in its weather bulletin released on Sunday, said the maximum temperature in Delhi could reach up to 43 degrees Celsius on the day. But, heatwave conditions were likely to abate thereafter.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter,” tweeted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi alone recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city’s normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.3 degrees C. In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees C.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was a notch above the season’s average at 25.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent. The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions at isolated places.

Over the next three days, dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4, the IMD said.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves in April in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances. It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees C in April 2021, 35.3 degrees C in 2020, and 37.3 degrees C in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.