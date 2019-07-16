Relief For Delhiites as Light Rains Keep Mercury in Check

New Delhi: Light rains and a cloud cover kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Tuesday and similar conditions are expected over the next two days as well.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, reported 29.2 mm rains till 8:30 am, the maximum in the monsoon season this year.Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, it measured 2.8 mm precipitation.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and Sports Complex received 2, 3.5, 2.3, 9.1, 1 and 2 mm rainfall respectively.

The national capital recorded 56 mm rains from July 1 to July 16, which is 43 per cent less than the 30-year average of 97.6 mm, officials said.

Overall, it has received 67.2 mm of precipitation against the long-term average of 163.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

"The city has received 59 per cent less rainfall in the monsoon season so far," a weather department official said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said, "The monsoon trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to Bay of Bengal, crossing south Haryana and south Uttar Pradesh."

More rains are likely over the next two days. It will be followed by a dry spell which may continue till July 23, he said.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and a low of 24 degrees Celsius.

The light rains pushed the humidity levels up to 98 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD on July 5 declared the onset of the monsoon over the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches the city by June 29.

So far, the city has recorded rainfall on six of the first 15 days of July. On an average, it records rainfall on 15 days during the month.