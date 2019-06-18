Relief for Delhiites as Mercury Drops to 20.6 Degrees, Light Rains, Cloud Cover to Keep Weather Cool
Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check in the national capital.
Image for representative purposes only. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The national capital Tuesday morning witnessed intermittent rains and gusty winds that caused the mercury to drop to 20.6 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman said that over 24 hours, till 8.30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall and a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.
Palam recorded 3.8 mm of precipitation and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.
It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead. Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
Private forcaster Skymet Weather said a western disturbance lies over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India including Delhi-NCR.
Till Monday, the national capital recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm for the first 17 days of June.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
- No, Dave Bautista Never Threatened to Quit Guardians of the Galaxy To Do Suicide Squad
- Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' Get New Comic Book Based On Them
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s