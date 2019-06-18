Take the pledge to vote

Relief for Delhiites as Mercury Drops to 20.6 Degrees, Light Rains, Cloud Cover to Keep Weather Cool

Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Relief for Delhiites as Mercury Drops to 20.6 Degrees, Light Rains, Cloud Cover to Keep Weather Cool
Image for representative purposes only. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The national capital Tuesday morning witnessed intermittent rains and gusty winds that caused the mercury to drop to 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said that over 24 hours, till 8.30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall and a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Palam recorded 3.8 mm of precipitation and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.

It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead. Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Private forcaster Skymet Weather said a western disturbance lies over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India including Delhi-NCR.

Till Monday, the national capital recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm for the first 17 days of June.

