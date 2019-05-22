English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Relief for Delhiites as Thunderstorm, Light Rain Likely to Lash Capital
The Safdarjung Observatory recording shows the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
(Image: News18)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
According to the Safdarjung Observatory, recording for which is considered official, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 47 per cent.
The weatherman forecast thunderstorm and light rain. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius.
