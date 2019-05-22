Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Relief for Delhiites as Thunderstorm, Light Rain Likely to Lash Capital

The Safdarjung Observatory recording shows the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Relief for Delhiites as Thunderstorm, Light Rain Likely to Lash Capital
(Image: News18)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, recording for which is considered official, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 47 per cent.

The weatherman forecast thunderstorm and light rain. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram