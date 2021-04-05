Relief for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as Supreme Court Puts on Hold Corruption Case

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday got a breather from the Supreme Court as it put on hold a corruption case against him.

Yediyurappa is accused of a role in the alleged illegal allotment of 24 acres of government land to private individuals at a huge loss to the taxpayer.

The Karnataka High Court had asked a special court to take note of the allegations and proceed on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta in 2012.

The case allegedly involving Yediyurappa refers to land in north Bengaluru taluk in an SEZ area. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board had acquired the land in 2006 and denotified it later, the Times of India reported.

The key allegation is that the leaders misused their position and caused losses to the state exchequer through waiver of service charges and development fee.