Relief for Kiran Bedi as SC Issues Notice to CM Narayanaswamy in Puducherry Power Tussle

The Madras High Court had recently held that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi 'cannot interfere' in the day-to-day affairs of the elected state government.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanswamy
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory.

The Madras High Court had recently held that the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government there. A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by the Centre and Bedi seeking that the situation prevailing before the high court's April 30 verdict be restored in the Union Territory since the administration there has come to a standstill.

The bench sought response from Narayanaswamy on the plea, which said the chief minister should be impleaded as a party in the matter.
