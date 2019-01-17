Relief for Maharashtra Dance Bars as SC Strikes Down Stringent Rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday modified some provisions of the 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.The court set aside the condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, saying it violated privacy. It also allowed payment of tips to performers but said currency notes should not be showered on them.The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.It upheld the condition fixing timing of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6pm to 11.30pm.