LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Relief for Maharashtra Dance Bars as SC Strikes Down Stringent Rules

The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Relief for Maharashtra Dance Bars as SC Strikes Down Stringent Rules
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
The Supreme Court on Thursday modified some provisions of the 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.

The court set aside the condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, saying it violated privacy. It also allowed payment of tips to performers but said currency notes should not be showered on them.

The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.

It upheld the condition fixing timing of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6pm to 11.30pm.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram