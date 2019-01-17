English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Relief for Maharashtra Dance Bars as SC Strikes Down Stringent Rules
The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
The Supreme Court on Thursday modified some provisions of the 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.
The court set aside the condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, saying it violated privacy. It also allowed payment of tips to performers but said currency notes should not be showered on them.
The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.
It upheld the condition fixing timing of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6pm to 11.30pm.
The court set aside the condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, saying it violated privacy. It also allowed payment of tips to performers but said currency notes should not be showered on them.
The top court quashed the provisions mandating that the bars should be 1km away from religious places and educational institutions and there must be a partition between bar rooms and dance floor.
It upheld the condition fixing timing of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6pm to 11.30pm.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Rakesh Sharma Biopic? Writer Clarifies
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Kai Po Che? Picture Of A Dead Parrot Caught In A Kite String Noose During Makar Sankranti Is Heartbreaking
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results