Relief for MPhil, PhD Students; UGC Extends Deadline for Theses Submission

The University Grants Commission has declared an extension of the deadline for the submission of theses of MPhil and PhD. The new deadline for thesis submission is June 30, 2021.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of theses was December 31. This decision has been taken because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most universities in the country have remained closed. The research students will get this six-month extension considering the closure of these universities.

The tenure of the MPhil and PhD fellowship will remain the same as earlier, which is five years.

The UGC said in a statement that the students have not been able to conduct their research in the laboratories due to the closure of the university. It also said that the access to the library, which is critical for writing a thesis, has also not been available to them due to the universities remaining close because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission added that in the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months have been granted to the MPhil/PhD students who were supposed to submit their thesis by December 31, 2020.

The statement also said that “an extension of six months may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences.”

Demands were being made by the students for the extension of the deadline because of the conditions created due to Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier the scholars had to submit their research work by July. On April 29, UGC had extended the deadline to December 31, 2020.

India has been in lockdown for several months in 2020 which affected access of students to libraries and research centres. The ability to travel for field work was also affected due to restrictions on transportation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.