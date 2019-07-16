Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Relief for New Delhi as Rains Greet Capital After Long Dry Spell

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 29.2mm rainfall yesterday.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Image for Representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the mercury slipping a few notches, a day after rains lashed the national capital.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, an official said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

26.5 mm rainfall has been recorded by the Palam observatory during the same period. The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains across the city later in the day. "The skies will remain generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius," he said.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent, he also said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature recorded was 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Rain lashed the national capital on Monday as the city's long wait for monsoon showers ended,and more rains are expected over the next one to two days.

From July 1 to July 15, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 55.6 mm rainfall, 61.5 per cent less than the 30-year average of 88.3 mm during the period, according to officials.

