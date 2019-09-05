We Win Some Too, Says Karti as Court Grants Interim Bail to Chidambaram, Son in Aircel-Maxis Case

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti were granted interim bail by a Delhi court in the Aircel-Maxis case on Thursday.

The court agreed to the interim bail, putting forth the conditions that Chidambaram will not leave the country without permission and join the probe as and when required.

The decision comes on a day when the senior Congress leader received a jolt from the Supreme Court in the INX Media Case as the court denied him anticipatory bail, saying it was likely to hamper investigation.

Karti, however, chose to see the silver lining as he tweeted soon after the judgment: "We win some too." In another tweet, he said the "non-case" had been "dragged on only due to political vendetta".

It is alleged that as finance minister during the UPA regime, Chidambaram granted approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity, which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks.

Opposing Chidambaram and his son's protection from arrest, the CBI and the ED had said the two would hamper the probe and sought their custodial interrogation.

The agencies also opposed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the father-son duo, saying they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.

The probe agencies told Special judge O P Saini that Chidambaram, 73, and Karti have committed serious economic offences and there was a larger conspiracy against the public and the national interest.

The Chidambarams need to be dealt with 'iron hand', the CBI said maintaining that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case is still going on.

ED said that the Chidambarams are accused of money laundering, creating shell companies and committed other offences. There are reasons to believe that Chidambaram and Karti committed money laundering which is sufficient for their arrest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.