Relief for SP MLA Azam Khan as SC Stays Allahabad High Court's Bail Condition

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition related to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan. In his petition, the Rampur MLA stated that this condition pertains to the demolition of a part of Jauhar University, which was allegedly built by occupying enemy property.

The vacation bench of the top court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi observed that the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad HC is prima facie inconsistent and looks like a “decree” of a civil court. Besides, the SC has also sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on Khan’s plea challenging the bail condition.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said the district magistrate of Rampur has issued a notice to vacate the university buildings and demolish them. To this, the bench said it was staying the bail conditions imposed by the HC and will now hear the matter after the holidays.

On May 24, the SC had agreed to hear Khan’s petition challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad HC. Earlier, Khan was granted interim bail following which the jailed SP leader was released after a gap of 27 months.

