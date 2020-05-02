Relief for Tipplers: Sale of Liquor to Resume from May 4 in Karnataka from 9am to 7pm

In a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force.

Passing the order, the excise commissioner said the retail liquor outlets, the Karnataka State Beverage Corporations Limited (KSBCL) and Mysore Sales International Ltd depots would be allowed to sell liquor from 9am to 7pm.

The order said there should not be more than five people at the liquor shops and they have to maintain the social distancing. The sale of liquor would be allowed at only those outlets which are standalone and not operating inside malls or super markets.

The commissioner said that any violations of the conditions would attract stringent action against licence-holding establishment. There had been growing clamour by the tipplers to allow the sale of liquor in the state.

However, veteran Congress leader and former minister HK Patil had appealed to Chief Minister to build a liquor addiction-free society.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365