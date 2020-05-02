Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Relief for Tipplers: Sale of Liquor to Resume from May 4 in Karnataka from 9am to 7pm

The order said there should not be more than five people at the liquor shops and they have to maintain the social distancing. The sale of liquor would be allowed at only at standalone outlets.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Relief for Tipplers: Sale of Liquor to Resume from May 4 in Karnataka from 9am to 7pm
Representative image.

In a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force.

Passing the order, the excise commissioner said the retail liquor outlets, the Karnataka State Beverage Corporations Limited (KSBCL) and Mysore Sales International Ltd depots would be allowed to sell liquor from 9am to 7pm.

The order said there should not be more than five people at the liquor shops and they have to maintain the social distancing. The sale of liquor would be allowed at only those outlets which are standalone and not operating inside malls or super markets.

The commissioner said that any violations of the conditions would attract stringent action against licence-holding establishment. There had been growing clamour by the tipplers to allow the sale of liquor in the state.

However, veteran Congress leader and former minister HK Patil had appealed to Chief Minister to build a liquor addiction-free society.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,083,550

    +65,704*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,386,519

    +110,146*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,063,521

    +38,992*  

  • Total DEATHS

    239,448

    +5,450*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres