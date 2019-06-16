Relief from Heatwave as Rain Lashes Parts of Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh: Rain lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab Sunday, providing relief to people from scorching heat.

The maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana and Punjab and their capital Chandigarh had hovered in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius for several days. Chandigarh, which received trace amount of rains, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Narnaul in Haryana, which had recorded the season's hottest day at 48.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, registered a high of 31.2 deg Celsius, eleven notches below the normal, after receiving 12 mm of rain. Hisar was lashed by heavy rains (37.6 mm) and the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

Ambala, which received 1.3 mm of rain, recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal. Bhiwani and Karnal, too, registered below the normal maximums of 36.1 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Among the other places in Haryana which received rains were Sirsa, Fatehabad and Mahendergarh.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 8.9 mm of rains and the maximum temperature settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal. Patiala and Ludhiana received light shower and recorded below normal maximums of 37.1 degrees Celsius and 37.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to meteorological department forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over the next two days in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. ​