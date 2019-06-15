Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Relief From Raging Heat in Sight as Dust Storm, Light Rains Predicted for Delhi on Sunday

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Relief From Raging Heat in Sight as Dust Storm, Light Rains Predicted for Delhi on Sunday
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: Delhiites can expect some relief from sweltering heat on Sunday as the weatherman has forecast dust storm and light rain.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 36 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and dust-laden winds in the latter half of the day, with the possibility of a dust storm and light rain on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figure for the city, recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

