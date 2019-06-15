English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Relief From Raging Heat in Sight as Dust Storm, Light Rains Predicted for Delhi on Sunday
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: Delhiites can expect some relief from sweltering heat on Sunday as the weatherman has forecast dust storm and light rain.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity was recorded at 36 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and dust-laden winds in the latter half of the day, with the possibility of a dust storm and light rain on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figure for the city, recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius and a low of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.
