Relief Teams Deployed for Search and Rescue Operations in Flood-Affected Areas of UP

In an attempt to make elaborate preparations to prevent floods, particularly in the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, the state government has deployed over 42 NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams for search and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

Along with over 42 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF and PAC to tackle the floods and around 13 boats and 58 medical teams have also been deployed while 242 flood relief camps, 222 flood posts and 18 animal relief camps have been set up.

After successfully combating the second Covid-19 wave, to reduce the impact of floods, especially in vulnerable districts, preemptive measures have been taken by the Yogi government including the better management of dams.

The government has deployed over 10 teams of NDRF deployed in the six districts of the state namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Varanasi. While 15 teams of SDRF have been deployed in Bareilly, Moradabad, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Agra, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Lucknow and Unnao.

Similarly, 17 PAC teams have been deployed in 14 districts including Sitapur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Agra, Farrukhabad, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Etah and Meerut. A total of 42 teams are pre-deployed for rescue operations in 25 districts.

The Chief Minister has also issued directives to include one kilogram of jaggery in the relief ration packages given to every family affected by floods or excessive rains.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, two separate packages will be made for relief and food items. The first packet will contain five kg of puffed rice, two kg of the roasted gram, one kg of jaggery, 10 packets of biscuits and one packet each of matchsticks, candles and bathing soap.

The second packet will include 10-10 kg of flour and rice, two kg of toor dal, 500 grams of salt, one litre of refined oil, turmeric, coriander and chilli (250 grams each). With this, 10 kg potato, kerosene oil and chlorine tablets will also be given.

At present, 22 villages in 10 districts of Bahraich, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Shravasti, Sitapur and Siddharthnagar are affected by the floods. Thirteen boats are being used by the government in the flood-affected areas and 58 medical teams have been deployed.

Over 242 flood shelters and 222 flood posts have been built. Apart from this, 18 animal camps have been set up. A total of 4,821 food packets have been distributed so far in the flood-affected areas.

