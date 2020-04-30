Relief to See Sharp Fall in Covid-19 Cases in Past Two Consecutive Days: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said it was a relief to note that for the second consecutive day the state recorded only two COVID-19 cases and assured to increase the number of tests.

Only two patients (had) tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last two days (Tuesday and Wednesday). This is relief to all of us, Soren said in a tweet.

Jharkhand has a total of 107 Covid cases so far, of whom three died and 19 have been cured.

After witnessing a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases on pevious Sunday and Monday, Jharkhand recorded only two positive cases each on the following two days.

The state had registered 16 positive cases on Sunday and 20 the next day. But, in a welcome relief the figure came down to two each in the next two days.

While on Tuesday both the cases had come from Ranchi, the next day while one had tested positive at Jamtara another infected person hailed from capital Ranchi.

The hotspot Hindpiri locality in Ranchi, which is being manned by the CRPF personnel, has so far recorded 78 cases, including 66 active and ten discharged, according to COVID-19 bulletin.

A Malaysian woman was the first to test positive for the virus in a mosque in Hindpiri in March end.Subsequently the count of the infected persons multiplied in the area in he state capital

The chief minister said that the government is set to increase the number of tests for the virus every day in addition to launching screening of people in every village by members of the Sakhi Mandal (self-help group) and the three-tier Panchayat Raj System and other volunteers.

Through this abhiyaan (campaign) we can cover all the villages before the end of the lockdown. The government will be free of its responsibility only after bringing back every person (stranded outside) of Jharkhand and keep them in complete quarantine, Soren said.

Stating that challenges are ahead, the chief minister lauded the people for their cooperation in the fight to contain spread of the virus during the lockdown.

I am grateful for this, Soren said, assuring the people that Jharkhand would soon become free of coronavirus.

