Religare Scam: Settlement Talks Inconclusive As No Proposal Given by Singh Brothers, Delhi Court Informed
The counsel for jailed Singh brothers, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of RFL, told the court that it was not possible to come up with a proposal as the accused need to sit together and discuss the issue.
File photo of Malvinder Singh. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The settlement talks between former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder and scam-hit Religare Finvest Ltd remained inconclusive as no proposal was given, a Delhi court was informed Wednesday.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was told by RFL's counsel that no proposal was given by Singh brothers and therefore settlement talks remained inconclusive.
The counsel for jailed Singh brothers, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of RFL, told the court that it was not possible to come up with a proposal as the accused need to sit together and discuss the issue.
The court then posted for October 25 hearing arguments on bail plea by Singh brothers. The Singh brothers on Friday sought interim bail from the court saying they wanted to settle the case with the complainant.
The court had on Thursday sent Singh brothers and other accused -- Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena -- to judicial custody till October 31.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge