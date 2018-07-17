Religion, Caste, Belief Matter Little to Me: Rahul Gandhi’s Comeback to BJP’s ‘Muslim Party’ Remark

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.



Battling accusations of the Congress being a ‘party for Muslims’, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out the BJP and spelled out his party’s philosophy and stand.In a tweet, Congress president Rahul said that a person’s “religion, caste or beliefs matter little” to him.“I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress,” tweeted Rahul.On Thursday, an Urdu daily had reported that Rahul, who met Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday, had told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims.The Congress had called it fake news in its official press conference.Raking up the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked if the Congress had space for Muslim women, or if it only represented the men of the minority community.“I want to ask the namdaar of the Congress party - Congress is a party of Muslims, apko theek lage, apko Mubarak - but tell us is this party of Muslims only for men or does it have space for women? Does it have any space for dignity, honour and rights of Muslim women?” Modi asked at a rally in Azamgarh.BJP continued its attack on Monday against the Congress on the issue with union minister Prakash Javadekar asking Rahul Gandhi to break his silence on the charge even as he recounted several past instances to emphasise that the Grand Old Party is “very communal” and engages in minority appeasement.