Religious Ceremonies, Weddings are Going Virtual in Telangana and Covid is Not Invited

A furious eruption of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India has choked up the healthcare system while it has also prompted millions of believers to pray for divine intervention. But with most shrines out of bounds and mass gatherings not allowed, technology has come to the rescue of people carrying out religious ceremonies, weddings, vratas, pujas as well as funerals. A purohit (Hindu priest) in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, for instance, is conducting rituals, vratas, weddings, etc, online to keep the coronavirus at bay. Many other priests have gone virtual as well, observers say.

At Domakonda Mandal in Kamareddy district (previously Nizamabad district), Sharat Chandra Sharma performed two vratas and a wedding over videoconferencing over a short span. He chanted mantras on the phone and guided the people at the other end through the various rituals. He blessed the newly wedded couple virtually and completed all the formalities without a major hitch. Sharma said more and more of these digital ceremonies will go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus.

In the same district, a couple of religious figures, Guru Renuka and Vinay Guruswamy, conducted a vrata against the coronavirus. They prayed to God to bless the people and end the pandemic as well as anything that is ailing society.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,801 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,06,988, while the death toll rose to 2,803 with 32 more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The state cabinet also decided to impose a 10-day lockdown beginning from 10 am May 12 to prevent further spread of the pandemic, with four hours’ relaxation in the morning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here