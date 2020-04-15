New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued guidelines that the citizens will have to follow during the phase two of coronavirus lockdown. The detailed regulations have come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre will on April 15 put out rules that will have to be followed for the next phase of curbs, which will end on May 3.

Here are services that will be prohibited during the period:

1) travel by air, rail and road

2) operation of educational and training institutions

3) industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines

4) hospitality services

5) all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.

6) all social, political and other events

7) and opening of all religious places/places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations

8) In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty people will not be permitted

Services that are permitted:

1) Revised guidelines permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional. Public utilities to function without any hindrance. Supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance and, important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with required strength.

2) E-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for government activities and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now.

3) Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential.

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) National Directives has also made wearing of face cover compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine.

"Very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts accounting for large number of Covi"-19 cases or with fast growth of cases,” Ministry of Home Affairs’ revised guidelines for lockdown says.Only essential services have been permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube