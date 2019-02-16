Religious Leaders Condemn Pulwama Attack in One Voice

: Religious leaders have come united in condemning the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir in one voice. All the religious leaders stood together and prayed for the martyrs of Pulwama attack. Maulana Khalid Rahseed Farangimahali also held prayers for the martyrs after the Friday prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow.Almost all the religious leaders were of the opinion that it is time to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the cowardly terror attack which claimed more than 40 lives. Sikh religious leader Sardar Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “It is time to stand against terror attacks and give them a befitting reply in the language they understand. Instead of a candle march, it is time to take up guns against terrorists.”Condemning the attack, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali said, “We condemn such attacks in strongest words. Islam never had anything to do nor will it ever have anything to do with such terror activities. Prayers were held for families and martyrs after the Friday Namaz. People responsible for this attack should be punished severely.”“The government should take some stern action as each and every Indian is upset at the moment. Along with army action, the issue should be raised at international forums along with resolution of the Kashmir issue,” added Maulana Khalid Rasheed.Representing Christians, Bishop Donald said, “The entire country is in grief. Now it is the responsibility of the government to finish terrorism at its root. Also we pray to God to change the radical thinking of the people and to make them patriot and faithful towards the nation.”Besides, there were also several candlelight marches and effigy burning of Pakistan in the state capital by many political parties. Lawyers of High Court along with theatre artists from Bhartendu Natya Akademi also mourned the martyrdom of CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UP IAS association and UP IPS association have also announced to donate a day’s salary for the welfare of the families of the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.