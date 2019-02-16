English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Religious Leaders Condemn Pulwama Attack in One Voice
Condemning the attack, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali said, “We condemn such attacks in strongest words. Islam never had anything to do nor will it ever have anything to do with such terror activities."
Religious leaders come together to condemn the Pulwama attack in Lucknow (News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: Religious leaders have come united in condemning the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir in one voice. All the religious leaders stood together and prayed for the martyrs of Pulwama attack. Maulana Khalid Rahseed Farangimahali also held prayers for the martyrs after the Friday prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow.
Almost all the religious leaders were of the opinion that it is time to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the cowardly terror attack which claimed more than 40 lives. Sikh religious leader Sardar Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “It is time to stand against terror attacks and give them a befitting reply in the language they understand. Instead of a candle march, it is time to take up guns against terrorists.”
Condemning the attack, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali said, “We condemn such attacks in strongest words. Islam never had anything to do nor will it ever have anything to do with such terror activities. Prayers were held for families and martyrs after the Friday Namaz. People responsible for this attack should be punished severely.”
“The government should take some stern action as each and every Indian is upset at the moment. Along with army action, the issue should be raised at international forums along with resolution of the Kashmir issue,” added Maulana Khalid Rasheed.
Representing Christians, Bishop Donald said, “The entire country is in grief. Now it is the responsibility of the government to finish terrorism at its root. Also we pray to God to change the radical thinking of the people and to make them patriot and faithful towards the nation.”
Besides, there were also several candlelight marches and effigy burning of Pakistan in the state capital by many political parties. Lawyers of High Court along with theatre artists from Bhartendu Natya Akademi also mourned the martyrdom of CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UP IAS association and UP IPS association have also announced to donate a day’s salary for the welfare of the families of the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Almost all the religious leaders were of the opinion that it is time to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the cowardly terror attack which claimed more than 40 lives. Sikh religious leader Sardar Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “It is time to stand against terror attacks and give them a befitting reply in the language they understand. Instead of a candle march, it is time to take up guns against terrorists.”
Condemning the attack, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali said, “We condemn such attacks in strongest words. Islam never had anything to do nor will it ever have anything to do with such terror activities. Prayers were held for families and martyrs after the Friday Namaz. People responsible for this attack should be punished severely.”
“The government should take some stern action as each and every Indian is upset at the moment. Along with army action, the issue should be raised at international forums along with resolution of the Kashmir issue,” added Maulana Khalid Rasheed.
Representing Christians, Bishop Donald said, “The entire country is in grief. Now it is the responsibility of the government to finish terrorism at its root. Also we pray to God to change the radical thinking of the people and to make them patriot and faithful towards the nation.”
Besides, there were also several candlelight marches and effigy burning of Pakistan in the state capital by many political parties. Lawyers of High Court along with theatre artists from Bhartendu Natya Akademi also mourned the martyrdom of CRPF personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir. Meanwhile, the UP IAS association and UP IPS association have also announced to donate a day’s salary for the welfare of the families of the soldiers who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results