Religious Places and Cinema Halls to Remain Closed in Odisha on Account of Covid-19

The Odisha government on Thursday said places of worship, cinema halls and entertainment complexes will remain closed till October 31 as it issued unlock 5.0 guidelines in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in an order said educational institutions, places of worship, cinema halls, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till October 31.

However, swimming pools owned and controlled by the state government/recognised by sports department will be allowed to open from October 15 for the training of sports persons.

Besides, the government allowed the opening of open-air theatres and similar places subject to compliance of safety protocols.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till October 31, the order said.

However, in view of by-elections to Tirtol and Balasore assembly constituencies, maximum of 100 people will be allowed for public or political meetings.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held on November 3.