Coronavirus Won't Look at Your Religion, Time to Unite Against it: Adityanath Tells Religious Leaders

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked various religious leaders of the state to stand united in the fight against coronavirus. He spoke to around 377 religious leaders from different faiths in Lucknow on Sunday evening and asked them to rise above differences in such a time when the world is witnessing a pandemic and lend a helping hand to the government.

Speaking to religious leaders through video conferencing on Sunday evening, Adityanath said, "The coronavirus will not look at your religion, faith or face before striking, hence it will be best to stand united against it." The chief minister further said the state government will soon be providing audio clips, which should be played at religious places, in order to sensitise people on how to keep themselves protected during the pandemic.

The initial idea of playing audio clips at religious places after every four hours was given by Sunni cleric Maulana Kahlid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. The recorded audio clips will soon be provided to the religious leaders, who ensured full co-operation with the government.

Adityanath also emphasised that all the religious leaders should put their influence to good use and make guide people on how to stay safe.

He also said that India’s response to the pandemic has been better than some other countries. "The number of deaths in United States has already crossed 15,000 while in Spain 12,000 people have died. India so far has been better in managing the spread of COVID-19 due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi. Currently we are in stage 2 of this pandemic and if we are able to control it now, a lot of lives will be saved," Adityanath said.

"The state government was successful in containing the spread but all of a sudden there was a surge in the cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat, however, the situation is still under control. The lockdown in the state might be removed in a phase-wise manner and then too religious leaders will be playing a role in appealing people not to crowd at public places,” he added.

