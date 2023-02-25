Religious Structures on Footpath of Central Delhi Razed Amid Tight Security

The Delhi government’s Public Works department carried out a drive to demolish religious structures on a footpath in central Delhi amid tight police security on Saturday.

The drive is being carried out on the directions of the court, an official said.

A Public Works department official said, “The drive is being carried out to remove religious structures that have been constructed on the footpath. There are court orders on this." Adequate number of security personnel have been deployed for the raze drive, the police said.

In an order dated September 29, 2009, the Supreme Court directed that unauthorised religious structures on public places such as roads and parks would be reviewed on a case-by-case by state and Union Territory governments concerned and appropriate steps taken expeditiously.

Delhi High Court, in an order on March 14, 2022, observed that the government concerned was “duty bound" to remove all unauthorised constructions that might exist on public land.

Read all the Latest India News here