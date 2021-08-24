Remain Vigilant Against Spillover Effects of Terrorism in J&K's Reasi: Top Police Officer to Cops

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer has expressed concerns over the terrorism-related activities in Rajouri, and directed policemen to remain vigilant and proactive against its spillover effects in the district, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range Mohd Suleman Choudhary briefed the police officers on Monday during a day-long visit to Pouni-Ransoo area of the district to access security situation. During his visit, Choudhary expressed concerns over the militancy-related activities in the adjoining Rajouri district and its spillover effects in the Pouni-Ransoo area. He also directed the officers to remain vigilant and proactive on this front, the spokesperson said.

The officer conducted security review of the famous Shiv Khori Shrine and directed that safety and security of shrine and pilgrims visiting there should be among the top priorities of police, he said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh presented a detailed view of the area and briefed the officer about various issues of police stations, he said.

The DIG was briefed about progress crime investigation, inquests proceedings, crime against women, action against drug peddlers, bovine smugglers and other complaints, the spokesperson added. The progress and improvements achieved by police stations in tracing of missing persons, absconders, solving of theft and burglary cases and execution of court process and the processes adopted were also discussed threadbare, he added.

The police officers were briefed to work with dedication to curb the menace of bovine smuggling, narcotics and other crime, and take special care about security of vital installations and religious places, he said. They were also instructed to work for maintenance of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in the area, the spokesperson added. SSP Singh assured for implementation of all instructions of the DIG on ground and also expressed gratitude for guidance and boosting the morale of the officers and jawans. In July-August this year, there were several incidents of terrorism, including encounters, in adjoining Rajouri district of Reasi.

