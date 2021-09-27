Remains of Louisiana Man Found Inside Alligator Who Attacked Him in Ida Flood waters

The remains of a 71-year-old man from Louisiana, USA, were found in the stomach of a 12-foot alligator. The man was attacked and killed by the alligator, who was in floodwaters during Hurricane Ida.

In a news release, Dr Charles Preston, Coroner at St. Tammany Parish, confirmed the news on Thursday and said that the remains are of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr, who was attacked on August 30 after the hurricane had passed, and the man went for a walk in his neighbourhood in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain in the US.

Two weeks after the attack, the officials captured the alligator, which was believed to be responsible for the attack. The alligator was later euthanized and human remains were found in his stomach. Preston said that with the help of advanced DNA technology, his staff was able to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee’s children.

A 16-point match is required as the general standard for a legal procedure but given the circumstances in the case of Satterlee, I’m sure that 11-point match proves that the found remains are of Mr Satterlee."

Furthermore, Preston mentioned that his staff will also collect hair and some of his samples from his home to try to make a full DNA match. Dr Paterson and his team also offered condolences and sympathies to Mr Satterlee’s family.

According to reports, when hurricane Ida came ashore on August 29, it caused a lot of damage. There was widespread flooding everywhere, electricity and phone service were also knocked out in parts of south Louisiana.

The authorities involved in the case said that the man’s wife heard a loud splash outside her home and as soon as she walked out, she saw an alligator attacking her husband. Satterlee’s wife somehow managed to pull him up to the steps of their home but he was severely injured. She used a small boat to reach higher ground to get help. But when she and deputies returned to the house, Satterlee had died.

