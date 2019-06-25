Take the pledge to vote

Remains of Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini to be Cremated in Hometown Sikar

The body of the Rajya Sabha MP will be kept in the party office from 7.30am to 10am where the leaders and workers will pay floral tribute, a party spokesperson said.

PTI

June 25, 2019
Remains of Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini to be Cremated in Hometown Sikar
BJP Working President JP Nadda pays tribute to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Jaipur: The mortal remains of Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini will be consigned to flames in Sikar district on Tuesday after party leaders and workers pay him floral tribute.

The body of the Rajya Sabha MP will be kept in the party office from 7.30 am to 10 am where the leaders and workers will pay floral tribute, a party spokesperson said.

Saini (75) died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

Saini, who hailed from Sikar district, was appointed BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot his deputy and state Congress president Sachin Pilot, ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders have condoled the demise of Saini.

