INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Remand Prisoner Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram; Jail Officials, Cops Sent to Quarantine

Representative image.

Representative image.

The person was arrested in a case related to illicit liquor by the Venjaramoodu police in the state capital and lodged at the Poojapura Special Sub Jail.

Neethu Reghukumar
  • CNN-News18 Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Share this:

A remand prisoner, arrested on Friday night, tested positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananathapuram on Sunday.

The person was arrested in a case related to illicit liquor by the Venjaramoodu police in the state capital and lodged at the Poojapura Special Sub Jail.

South Zone DIG, Prisons, P Ajay Kumar said that the accused and two others were tested before being brought in front of a magistrate, in compliance with a government order.

“Today, when the results came positive, we asked the officials on night duty to remain in home quarantine. About 25 officials in all will quarantine, while others will continue to report on duty,” Kumar said.

He added that prisons follow strict social distancing and wearing masks.is mandatory.

About 20 police personnel including the circle inspector of Venjaramoodu police station have also been send to home quarantine. The police station has been disinfected.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. The deceased is a 53-year-old cancer patient with pneumonia who had returned from Dubai on May 20 for treatment.

Of the cases tested positive today, 18 returned had from abroad, 29 from other states and one is a Tamil Nadu native. The active cases in the state is 322.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading