Remand Prisoner Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram; Jail Officials, Cops Sent to Quarantine

A remand prisoner, arrested on Friday night, tested positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananathapuram on Sunday.

The person was arrested in a case related to illicit liquor by the Venjaramoodu police in the state capital and lodged at the Poojapura Special Sub Jail.

South Zone DIG, Prisons, P Ajay Kumar said that the accused and two others were tested before being brought in front of a magistrate, in compliance with a government order.

“Today, when the results came positive, we asked the officials on night duty to remain in home quarantine. About 25 officials in all will quarantine, while others will continue to report on duty,” Kumar said.

He added that prisons follow strict social distancing and wearing masks.is mandatory.

About 20 police personnel including the circle inspector of Venjaramoodu police station have also been send to home quarantine. The police station has been disinfected.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. The deceased is a 53-year-old cancer patient with pneumonia who had returned from Dubai on May 20 for treatment.

Of the cases tested positive today, 18 returned had from abroad, 29 from other states and one is a Tamil Nadu native. The active cases in the state is 322.