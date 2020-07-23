Remdevisir, Tocilizumab Being Prescribed to Covid-19 Patients Who Don't Even Need it, Says Pharma Dept

The Pharmaceutical Department of India has raised the issue of over-prescription of anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab amid Covid-19. It added that this is leading to the drugs being sold at high prices, government sources told CNBCTV-18.

"The department of pharma has written to the health ministry urging SoPs to curb the over-prescription of these drugs," the sources said.

This move comes after doctors in private hospitals were seen over-prescribing the two drugs. "Remdesivir and tocilizumab have been prescribed even in cases where it is not required," the sources said.

The department of pharma has, hence, urged health ministry to inform doctors about conditions under which the two drugs should be prescribed.

Remdesivir has also been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 illness.

India currently does not manufacture remdesivir. The four companies -- Hetero, Jubilant Life Sciences, Cipla and Mylan NV -- with which Gilead Sciences Inc have entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements are still awaiting permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and distribution remdesivir in the country.