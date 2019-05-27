English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Remember His Contributions to Our Nation': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.
File photo of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday recalled the contribution of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in nation building on his 55th death anniversary.
"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary today. He will always be remembered for his contributions to building a modern India. #PanditNehru."
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.
"Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted.
Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary today. He will always be remembered for his contributions to building a modern India. #PanditNehru."
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.
"Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted.
Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- David Beckham Rolls Back the Years as Manchester United Legends Thrash Bayern Munich in 1999 Charity Rematch
- Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Insists Europe Will Not Block Them, Even as Donald Trump Urges Them to
-
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results