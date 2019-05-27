Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Remember His Contributions to Our Nation': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Remember His Contributions to Our Nation': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru
File photo of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday recalled the contribution of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in nation building on his 55th death anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary today. He will always be remembered for his contributions to building a modern India. #PanditNehru."

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru.

"Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted.

Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram