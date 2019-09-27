Remember Trivago's Posterboy? Now, He Joins Paytm as VP-Marketing
Abhinav Kumar is known to be a solid digital media strategist. He completed his Master’s in International Management from Italy's University of Trento. He had a six-year stint at Trivago and was heading India region till February 2019.
Abhinav Kumar snapped during a Trivago advertisement.
Trivago’s face for advertisements, Abhinav Kumar, shot to fame after his recurring appearances in television commercials for the travel company. Now, Kumar has reportedly joined Paytm as the vice-president of product marketing.
He was Trivago’s country development head for India region.
“We are excited to have Kumar on-board, who is known for his expertise in product marketing. We are in the next phase of our growth, and his skills and expertise will be instrumental to our efforts of expanding digital payments in our country,” Business Standard quoted a Paytm spokesperson.
Earlier this year, a media report said Kumar had joined peer-to-peer lending platform Paisadukan as a digital marketing and branding advisor and also would also be on the company's advisory board. However, Paytm seems to have cut short Kumar's stay at Paisadukan.
Earlier this year, a media report said Kumar had joined peer-to-peer lending platform Paisadukan as a digital marketing and branding advisor and also would also be on the company’s advisory board. However, Paytm seems to have cut short Kumar’s stay at Paisadukan.
Of late, Paytm has been ramping up its teams aggressively. It recently promoted its senior vice-president Vikas Garg to the position of deputy chief financial officer (CFO), while CFO Madhur Deora was elevated to president role. The company also hired Amit Nayyar joined as president to drive financial services business.
