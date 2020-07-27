Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: The Leader, Visionary and Scientist That India Always Wanted

July 27 marks the death anniversary of the 11th president of our country, APJ Abdul Kalam. Born and raised in the south Indian coastal town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, his full name was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. His interest in learning about physics and aerospace engineering helped in shaping his career as a scientist and science administrator at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Popularly known as the Missile Man of India, for his dedication towards developing ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology, Kalam was chosen as the President of India in 2002 by the then-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported by opposition Indian National Congress (INC).

After taking a discharge from his duties as the President of India, Kalam went back to his passion. It was during delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong, when he collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest. India lost one of its visionary leaders on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

On his death anniversary, let’s honour the leader by recalling some of his words:

1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

2. You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

3. All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

4. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

5. Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success