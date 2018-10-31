English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Remembering Dadi’: Rahul Gandhi Pays Touching Tribute on Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi’s memorial at Shakti Sthal.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi prays at Indira Gandhi’s memorial at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and the late PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He was accompanied by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and ex-Manmohan Singh.
They paid floral tributes at the slain leader's memorial at Shakti Sthal.
"Remembering Dadi (grandma) today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
"Today we honour... the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen," the Congress party said.
"Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development and most importantly upliftment of all sections of society," the party tweeted.
On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.
Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018
Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress President @RahulGandhi pay their respects at Shakti Sthal. #RememberingIndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/c5VjuE38Z0— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2018
On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
