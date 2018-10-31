GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Remembering Dadi’: Rahul Gandhi Pays Touching Tribute on Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi’s memorial at Shakti Sthal.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Remembering Dadi’: Rahul Gandhi Pays Touching Tribute on Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi prays at Indira Gandhi’s memorial at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and the late PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He was accompanied by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and ex-Manmohan Singh.

They paid floral tributes at the slain leader's memorial at Shakti Sthal.

"Remembering Dadi (grandma) today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.





"Today we honour... the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen," the Congress party said.

"Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development and most importantly upliftment of all sections of society," the party tweeted.

On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...