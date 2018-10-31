‘Remembering Dadi’: Rahul Gandhi Pays Touching Tribute on Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress President @RahulGandhi pay their respects at Shakti Sthal. #RememberingIndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/c5VjuE38Z0 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and the late PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He was accompanied by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and ex-Manmohan Singh.They paid floral tributes at the slain leader's memorial at Shakti Sthal."Remembering Dadi (grandma) today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," Rahul Gandhi tweeted."Today we honour... the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen," the Congress party said."Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development and most importantly upliftment of all sections of society," the party tweeted.On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.