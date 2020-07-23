Remembering Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on His 164th Birth Anniversary Today

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a freedom fighter who played an important role in India’s struggle for Independence. He was popularly known as Lokmanya. The famous slogan, "Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it", was coined by him.

Born on July 23, 1856, Tilak was a mathematician, philosopher, scholar and social reformer. To impart quality education to the country’s youth, he founded the Deccan Education Society in 1884. He also started two weeklies, Kesari (in Marathi) and Mahratta (in English), through which he criticised British policies of that time.

Tilak joined the Congress in 1890, but due to ideological differences, he and his supporters were known as extremist leaders within the party.

British arrested him on the charges of sedition in 1906 and a court sentenced him to six years of imprisonment in Mandalay (Burma). He bid adieu to this world on August 1, 1920.

Today, the country is remembering him on his 164th birth anniversary. People are paying tribute to him by posting his quotes or sharing information about his contribution during the national struggle on social media. Apart from netizens, political leaders have also paid homage to Tilak on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude towards Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was also born on this day.

भारत मां के दो वीर सपूत लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक और चंद्रशेखर आजाद को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2020

“Today, July 23rd marks the birth anniversaries of two great sons of India—Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad. I feel that present-day youth must read about their lives and sacrifices made for country's freedom,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Today, July 23rd marks the birth anniversaries of two great sons of India—Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad.I feel that present-day youth must read about their lives and sacrifices made for country's freedom.Read my full facebook post- https://t.co/DNu6CxyQtl pic.twitter.com/KOjrVH8s4v — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called him a true patriot, saying that his contribution to India’s freedom movement will always be remembered.

I bow to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a true patriot who envisioned the idea of Independent India. Lokmanya Tilak was a towering personality, blessed with immense wisdom. His contribution to India’s freedom movement will always be remembered. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 23, 2020

There are also several other political leaders who have paid homage to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.