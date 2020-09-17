Remembering Periyar on His 142nd Birth Anniversary

EV Ramasamy, widely known as Thanthai Periyar ,was born on September 17, 1879 in Erode. Popularly regarded as the father of the Dravidian Movement, Periyar is the founder of the self-respect movement. E.V. Ramasamy's ideologies have been a great pillar of Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. He fought for social parity and is an esteemed leader across party lines.

Floral tributes were paid to the founder of the Dravidian movement on his 142nd birth anniversary on September 17, 2020.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami garlanded the Periyar statue on the arterial Anna Salai at Pillaithottam on behalf of the territorial administration. Leaders of various political parties including AIADMK, DMK and VCK too joined the commemoration event by garlanding the Periyar statue.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam along with other senior ministers marked the occasion. Rich tributes are paid to the late leader by decorating and garlanding his portrait. DMK President MK Stalin also paid respect to Periyar.

Chief Minister Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami shared a post to mark the occasion.

To mark the occasion, National President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Prakash Ambedkar wrote on Twitter, “Periyar E.V. Ramasamy was a great rationalist, a champion of women's rights and self-respect among those condemned to slavery in our caste society nurtured perpetually by Brahminism. Wishing you all a very #HBDPeriyar142, and the strength to carry on his legacy.#PeriyarForever”

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Tamil Nadu R. Kamaraj also remembered Periyar with a post on Twitter.

Politician and actor Kamal Haasan remembered Periyar EV Ramasamy on his 142nd birth anniversary. In his latest tweet, Haasan lauded the contribution of the late Dravidian politician and praised his revolutionary vision that guided the intellectual path of Tamil Nadu.

பகுத்தறிவையும் சமூக நீதியையும் கொண்டு தமிழகத்தின் சிந்தனைப் பாதையை சீர்திருத்தியவர்!புரட்சியின் வித்தாய் விளைந்து, இச்சமூகத்தின் மாற்றத்திற்கும் ஏற்றத்திற்கும் காரணியாய் கனிந்தவர்! "பெரியாருக்கு முன்" "பெரியாருக்குப் பின்" என தமிழர்கள் வரலாற்றில் நீங்கா இடம் பெற்றவர். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2020

Here are some more tributes paid to Periyar:

HCM Shri @VNarayanasami paid tribute to 'Thanthai Periyar' E.V.Ramasamy's statue on the occasion of his Birth Anniversary along with Hon'ble MLA Smt. Geetha anandhan #Puducherry pic.twitter.com/SO8G0LB4zW — CMOPuducherry (@CMPuducherry) September 17, 2020

We honour great social reformer, Periyar — father of the Dravidian Movement who played a vital role against caste and gender inequality on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/FQ4ZTVrXHI — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) September 17, 2020

Founder of Self-Respect Movement & the Father of the Dravidian Movement, #Periyar was one of the strongest proponents against caste & gender inequality & discrimination. A beacon of rationalism & self-respect, he inspires countless struggles against marginalisation even today. pic.twitter.com/THmiifTJkJ — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2020

"After we have struggled and got laws enacted for us, the Brahmin will take control of the courts" - Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.The iconoclast who shook Brahminism to the core through #SelfRespect.#HBDPeriyar142 pic.twitter.com/N3oBR22sIl — Kiruba Munusamy (@kirubamunusamy) September 17, 2020

Always Keep the flame of knowledge lightened, be awaken like #PeriyarTribute to Great social reformer E.V.Periyar on his Birth Anniversary!#PeriyarForever pic.twitter.com/MWH5hAvrnV — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) September 17, 2020

He is the social reformer of the intellectual path in Tamil Nadu and is revered by millions across the world.