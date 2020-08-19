Remembering Shankar Dayal Sharma, Ninth President of India On his Birth Anniversary

The progress and development of India can be attributed to several leaders and visionaries. One of them is Shankar Dayal Sharma, who was also appointed as the ninth President of India. He served the nation from 1992 to 1997. Sharma was born on August 19 in Bhopal.

Before leading India as the President, Sharma served as the eighth Vice President of India under R Venkataraman. He also held other dignified political positions, including Chief Minister of Bhopal from 1952 to 1956, and Cabinet Minister from 1956 to 1967.

Apart from being an exemplary leader, Sharma was also a meritorious law student. He studied at Fitzwilliam College and worked at Cambridge University and Lucknow University. His other accolades include a fellowship at the Harvard Law School, Honorary Bencher and Master of Lincoln's Inn and Honorary Fellow at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

He was a part of Indian National Congress and had been actively involved in India’s struggle for independence.

Sharma passed away on December 26, 1999, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was cremated at Karma Bhumi in New Delhi. He was survived by two wives, a son from the first wife and a son and a daughter from his second wife.