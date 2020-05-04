Take the pledge to vote

Remembering Tipu Sultan: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Tiger of Mysore

Tipu ruled the kingdom of Mysore, which he inherited from his father Haidar Ali. His bravery, valour and skills were so talked about that French commander-in-chief Napolean Bonaparte once sought an alliance with the ruler of Mysore.

Trending Desk

May 4, 2020
Sultan Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, also known as Tipu Sultan, was laid to rest on May 4, 1799. Remembered as the first freedom fighter from India, Tipu Sultan is known for his bravery and skills. He had strongly resisted the conquest of British East India Company in southern India and he was reluctant to welcome them on his soil.

Tipu ruled the kingdom of Mysore, which he inherited from his father Haidar Ali. His bravery, valour and skills were so talked about that French commander-in-chief Napolean Bonaparte once sought an alliance with the ruler of Mysore.

On his 221st death anniversary, here is a look at some lesser-known facts about him:

· Tipu Sultan was a Muslim ruler who ruled over a majority Hindu population and worked effortlessly to make his kingdom known to one and all.

· He introduced many modern crafts and administrative innovations, including the new coinage system, calendar and a new land revenue system.

· Tipu never gave up to the Britishers, fighting bravely against them in several wars, including the Second Anglo-Mysore War.

· He was given the name of ‘Tipu Sultan’ after the saint Tipu Mastan Aulia of Arcot. In Kanarese, the linguistic interpretation of the word Tipu stands for ‘Tiger’.

· He was also famously known as the Tiger of Mysore. While some relate it to the claim that he once killed a tiger with his bare hands, others relate it to his persona and grandeur.

