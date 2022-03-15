Remove Bottlenecks in Providing Housing to Kashmiri Migrants, Parl Panel Tells Home Ministry

The parliamentary committee on home affairs has asked the ministry to speed up infrastructural work to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, and remove bottlenecks in the work to accommodate 6,000 Kashmiri migrants.

The committee said it is concerned about the slow progress in the construction of transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrants at the cost of Rs 920 crore.

“The committee recommends that the MHA may remove bottlenecks hampering the construction of remaining transit accommodations and create a monitoring mechanism for timely completion of the remaining accommodations. Adequate allocation may be requested from the Ministry of Finance for the purpose,” the committee report said.

According to the home ministry, the J&K government has reported that due to the onset of militancy in Kashmir valley in the 1990s, nearly 64,951 registered Kashmiri migrants are currently residing in the Union Territory and elsewhere in the country.

The home ministry also told the committee that 3,000 state government jobs have been created for the Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore. The J&K government has appointed 1,739 migrants and selected additional 1,098 under the scheme.

A monthly cash relief of Rs 3,250 to the registered Kashmiri migrants with the ceiling of Rs 13,000 per family; and monthly dry ration of 9 kg rice, 2 kg atta per head and 1 kg sugar per family have been provided, the MHA said.

The ministry also said in case of a Kashmiri migrant settling in Delhi, the government will reimburse the expenditure incurred by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) on the monthly cash relief of Rs 3,250, out of which, the GNCTD’s share is Rs 1,000 per person.

