Remove Child Pornography, Share Details of Accounts Circulating It, Delhi Police Tells Twitter in Notice

Delhi Police on Wednesday sent a notice to Twitter India, a day after they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the social media giant on a complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter.

Police have asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and share details of accounts that had circulated it on the microblogging site.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy told CNN-News18 that his team has sent an email to Twitter. “We have sought details of accounts circulating such media and have asked Twitter to remove it," Roy said.

It was on Tuesday that Delhi Police had registered an FIR under the relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter in the form of various accounts and links.

A complaint in this regard had been received from the NCPCR against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Acting on the complaint received from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a case has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and investigation has been taken up."

