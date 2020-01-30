Remove Kids From Anti-CAA Protest Sites or Face Action: Lucknow CWC Tells Parents

Lucknow: The Lucknow Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has issued notice to parents who are protesting with their children at the Clock Tower here against CAA, ordering them to send the kids home immediately or face action.

The notice that was issued on Wednesday said several children were at the dharna site and not in school which had disturbed their meals.

"Therefore, in the best interest of children and to ensure that there is no mental stress on them, it is necessary that they are immediately removed from the dharna site or else action will be taken under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act," it said.

The notice said that anyone under 18 years of age was a child as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the CWC has to work to ensure that their childhood, education and health are taken care of.

"In view of this, the CWC orders all such families protesting with their children near the Clock Tower to immediately send them home so that their normal routine can be restored," it said.

The statement issued by CWC (Lucknow) Chairman Kuldeep Ranjan and four of the panels members warned of action under the section which deals with crime, cruelty to children and offences punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine of Rs 1 lakh or with both.

The stir against the amended citizenship act is on since January 17 at the site. It is on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.