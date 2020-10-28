Removed for Whatsapp Groups, 2 Assault Senior Citizen in Nagpur

Two people have been charged with attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen in Nagpur after accusing him of getting them removed from two Whatsapp groups, police said on Tuesday.

Chandmani Yadav (50) and Chhatrapati Yadav (49) hit Sunil Abhichandani (64) in his home near Meshram Chowk in Sadar with a steel sieve and a plastic chair on October 23, an official said.

Sadar police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) against the Yadav duo, he added.

